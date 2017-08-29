 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Mexico Wants to Strengthen its Trade Relationship with Florida

by (WMFE)
Mexican officials are hoping to strengthen trade ties with Florida. During a recent visit to Orlando, Mexico’s foreign affairs undersecretary Carlos Sada said he wants to see import and export revenue between his country and Florida rival that of border states like Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

“We have businessmen that are investing in Florida, in the tourist and hospitality industry; in the dairy industry; in the manufacturing industry. So why not explore more of that?”

More than $5 billion in cars, gold, phones, and other merchandise were traded last year between Florida and Mexico, according to Enterprise Florida.

Sada said that number could be exponentially larger.

“There is a huge potential and you have a lot of things to export to Mexico and to the business, and we have a lot of things to export to Florida.”

Import and export revenue between Mexico and the United States in the past has concentrated on border states. Sada said he hopes to speak with Governor Scott in the future.

Overall trade for goods and services between Mexico and the United States totaled $579 billion last year.


