Memo to GOP: Red States, Including Florida, Also Among Losers In Health Bill 

by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar (NPR)

Florida regulators are looking at two major health insurance mergers this week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Memo to Republican senators: Many of the states President Donald Trump won last year would lose significant federal financing under the last-ditch Republican health care bill headed for a possible showdown in the Senate this week.

Among red states and swing states expected to lose: Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, and Ohio.

In state after state, such cuts could swell the number of uninsured people.

The political implications are clear for Republicans girding for midterm elections in 2018 to determine control of Congress, as well as for the next presidential race in 2020.

Consider the following: Of the 30 states President Donald Trump carried in his surprise victory, 16 would lose federal health care money under the bill, according to Kaiser Family Foundation estimates reviewed by The Associated Press.


