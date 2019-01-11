Meet The Leader Of “The Mars Generation”

Abigail Harrison wants to be the first person on Mars, and she’s on a mission to inspire others to help with those efforts.

That’s why she stated The Mars Generation, a non-profit dedicated to getting young people involved in STEM and space exploration. The group hosts various outreach events and offers a scholarship for low-income students to attend space camp.

Abigail Harrison, otherwise known as Astronaut Abby, joins us from her home in the Twin Cities, to talk about these efforts.