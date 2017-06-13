Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in The Villages

More than a dozen patients waited in line Tuesday for the opening of The Villages’ first medical marijuana dispensary.

For grower, Trulieve, Sumter County is a key region based on demographics alone; the vendor’s average patient age is around 55 years old, seeking treatment for conditions such as cancer and glaucoma.

“We’re constantly updating and looking at communities where local governments have taken action to set parameters in terms of where locations can be placed,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Sumter County passed an ordinance that allows for dispensaries, unlike many parts of the state.

Patients can receive low and high THS treatment there. The location is also serving as hubs for educational workshops on medical marijuana for local doctors.

The opening comes as Gov. Scott consider changes to state medical marijuana law that could expand access to dispensaries.“I’m hopeful that communities in this interim period have had a chance to maybe see dispensaries in a neighboring community or get more comfortable with the concept of medical cannabis,” said Rivers.

Trulieve has opened six other dispensaries across the state, including one in Volusia County last week, bringing the total number of dispensaries statewide to twelve.

Seven vendors are authorized to distribute medical marijuana in Florida.

Trulieve plans to open two more dispensaries in Bradenton and Jacksonville next month.

