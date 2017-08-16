MCO Is Challenging The Name Of Other Central Florida Airports

Central Florida airports are at odds over trademarks. The Melbourne Airport Authority held a special meeting Wednesday in Port Canaveral to talk about a dispute about its name and marketing. The dispute was raised by Orlando International Airport, or MCO.

Melbourne’s airport is called Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Jack Ryals, Chairman of the Melbourne Airport Authority, said the Orlando International Airport is concerned passengers could confuse the airports for one another.

“We have asked the staff to go over to see if there are any things in website addresses, or promotion or anything else that causes confusion to anybody because we all want the consuming public to have good experiences at both locations,” said Ryals.

He said he hasn’t encountered a case of passengers flying through the Melbourne airport being confused about where they were landing.

Ryals said he doesn’t think the Melbourne airport’s going to have to change its name.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said the boards have agreed to continue meeting to seek resolution.

Filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show the Orlando International Airport is also disputing Orlando Sanford International Airport’s name and branding.