 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


MCO Busy With Fourth Of July Travelers

by (WMFE)

File Photo: Renata Sago.

We are in the midst of the busy Fourth of July travel season. Orlando International Airport projects passenger traffic to be up more than 5.5 percent over last year for a total of more than 1.5 million travelers over the holiday period. The busiest travel days are expected to be Saturday, July 1 and 8.

Airport Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell advises getting to the airport early.

“Both parking and security checkpoints can be very busy, obviously the discussion is to pack light,” said Fennell. Other travel tips: call your credit card company in advance and let them know you’re traveling. When packing, roll your clothes instead of square folding them for more space. Also, keep a digital copy of your passport.

You may also want to pack your patience as construction is underway in the north terminal. Crews are making the ticket lobby area bigger to add more kiosks. Airport officials say they need to grow as the airport is accommodating 43 million passengers a year when it was designed for 24 million.

The Fourth of July travel period started June 27 and runs through July 9.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP