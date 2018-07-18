 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Mayaro Virus: Florida’s Next Mosquito-Borne Illness?

Florida has the perfect breed of mosquitoes and climate for the disease. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

There have been no cases of Mayaro viruses in Florida yet, but University of Florida’s Barry Alto there could be if it continues to spread from South America. He says Florida has the right climate and mosquitos for Mayaro. Florida has seen a rise in other mosquito-borne diseases like Zika, dengue, and chikungunya.

“We’ve had three major viruses with local transmission in Florida. In ten years. Two of those three have occurred in the last few years. It’s not the last. There will be other viruses that emerge.”

Alto says there’s no vaccine for the disease, but it’s rarely fatal. It usually causes flu-like symptoms and joint pain.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

