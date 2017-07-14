 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Mars Rover Concept Vehicle Launches U.S. Tour In Georgia 

by Associated Press (AP)

An image of Mars taken on May 12. Photo: NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team

ATLANTA (AP) — A Mars Rover concept vehicle is launching a tour of the East Coast with its first stop at the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium near Smyrna, Georgia.

The 5,500 pound, 11-foot-tall space vehicle will be on display outside SunTrust Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, as part of the “Summer of Mars Experience Tour.”

The Rover, from Florida’s Space Coast, was commissioned by the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as a traveling exhibit about space exploration and interplanetary travel.

Authorities say the vehicle was built to be as realistic as possible, but won’t actually be travelling to Mars.

It will be making stops in Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Jersey City, New Jersey later this summer.


