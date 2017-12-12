 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: “Marching Forward” Examines Jones High School Band During Segregation

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Jones High School Marching Band. Photo: Lisa Mills / "Marching Forward"

The documentary “Marching Forward” chronicles the rise of the all-black marching band at Jones High School.

Students at the University of Central Florida, under the directions of Robert Cassanello and Lisa Mills, interviewed band leaders and players collecting hundreds of hours of first hand accounts of what it was like playing in the band.

The story focuses on efforts to get the band to the 1964 World’s Fair and what it meant for these Orlando students to experience the segregated south on the brink of the Civil Rights Movement.

This feature length film is in the final post-production phase, with it’s release slated for early 2018.

Marching Forward Trailer from Lisa Mills on Vimeo.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP