Local News


March for Our Lives Sponsored Event Will Register Young Voters in Orlando Tomorrow Night

There will also be information booths, live bands and BBQ at the event. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Survivors of the Parkland and Pulse shootings along with local political leaders will be on hand to register people to vote at an event in downtown Orlando tomorrow. It’s part of March for Our Live’s national voter registration drive. The goal is electing candidates who support tightening gun laws. The NRA’s Amy Hunter says the organization has a similar program called Trigger the Vote.

“We’ve had a great success with this program and second amendment voters are really activated. They’re really watching what’s happening and they’re really concerned about their second amendment rights.”

Tomorrow night’s event will take place at Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola from 6-10 pm.

