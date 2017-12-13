 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


‘Mannequin Skywalker’ Rides Blue Origin’s New Crew Capsule

by Marcia Dunn (AP)

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos announced plans to send cargo to the moon. Photo: Blue Origin

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Blue Origin’s ‘Mannequin Skywalker’ has rocketed almost all the way to space, just in time for the new Star Wars movie.

The aerospace company led by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos launched its New Shepard rocket Tuesday from West Texas for the seventh time. It marked the first flight, though, of the latest version of Blue Origin’s crew capsule, featuring big windows for future space tourists.

An instrumented test dummy was aboard, named Mannequin Skywalker. Bezos says it had “a great ride.”

The New Shepard rocket, named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, landed back on the ground following the 10-minute suborbital flight. The capsule reached a peak altitude of 99.39 kilometers above sea level or 61.7 miles, just shy of the true start of space.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP