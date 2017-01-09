 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspect Involved In Police Officer Shooting

by (WMFE)

According to the Orlando Police Department, Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot an OPD officer this morning.

Police have named a suspect in the shooting of an Orlando Police Department officer Monday. Orlando Police say the officer has died.

According to the Orlando Police Department’s Twitter account, an officer was shot and a suspect is at large. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway, near a Pine Hills area Walmart.

The suspect was identified by police as Markeith Loyd. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

 

WMFE was able to confirm that the officer was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Police are tweeting that they have lost one of their own. Orange County Public Schools said 17 schools are on lock down as of 10:45am, according to the OCPS Twitter.

Additionally, several daycare centers are also on lockdown, according to the Orlando Police Department:

  • Early Education Station
  • Beryl Wisdom Adventist School
  • Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy
  • Orlando Day Nursery
  • Rosemont Community Center

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

 


