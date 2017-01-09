BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspect Involved In Police Officer Shooting

Police have named a suspect in the shooting of an Orlando Police Department officer Monday. Orlando Police say the officer has died.

According to the Orlando Police Department’s Twitter account, an officer was shot and a suspect is at large. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway, near a Pine Hills area Walmart.

The suspect was identified by police as Markeith Loyd. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

WMFE was able to confirm that the officer was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Police are tweeting that they have lost one of their own. Orange County Public Schools said 17 schools are on lock down as of 10:45am, according to the OCPS Twitter.

The following schools are also on lockdown: Robinswood MS and Pinewood ES. Total now 17. Repeat: students & staff are safe. https://t.co/XYb61vvGfd — OCPS News (@OCPSnews) January 9, 2017

Additionally, several daycare centers are also on lockdown, according to the Orlando Police Department:

Early Education Station

Beryl Wisdom Adventist School

Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy

Orlando Day Nursery

Rosemont Community Center

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.