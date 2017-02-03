 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Man who cited Jesus for crime pleads guilty

by Associated Press (AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who told authorities he made $7 billion in illegal transfers from a bank because “Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone” has pleaded guilty to a single charge.

John Haskew of Lakeland pleaded guilty Thursday to making a false statement to the federal government.

The count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Other charges were dropped, per the plea deal.

Prosecutors say the unemployed Haskew needed to pay off a debt to the federal government. To do that, he provided a bank routing number that wasn’t his. He subsequently made over 70 transactions worth $7 billion with that routing number.

According to the complaint, Haskew told investigators “he believed he could obtain wealth that Jesus Christ created for him.”


