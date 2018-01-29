 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Maitland Mayor Secures A Second Term In Office

by Dylan Lyons (WMFE)
Photo: City of Maitland.

One local mayor will serve a second term by default.

Maitland Mayor Dale McDonald will serve another three years after his re-election bid failed to generate any opponents. McDonald was first elected in 2015.

He has been a resident of Maitland since 1989 and works as a real estate agent. He declined to comment for this story.

His swearing in will take place at Maitland City Hall in April.


