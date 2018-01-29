Maitland Mayor Secures A Second Term In Office
One local mayor will serve a second term by default.
Maitland Mayor Dale McDonald will serve another three years after his re-election bid failed to generate any opponents. McDonald was first elected in 2015.
He has been a resident of Maitland since 1989 and works as a real estate agent. He declined to comment for this story.
His swearing in will take place at Maitland City Hall in April.
