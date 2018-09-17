 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Local Shelters are Finding New Homes for Pets Abandoned in Hurricane Florence Floodwaters

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Some dogs and cats are being rescued from Hurricane Florence and brought to Central Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Some dogs and cats are being rescued from Hurricane Florence and brought to Central Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

More than 50 pets abandoned during Hurricane Florence evacuations will be relocated to Florida by animal welfare organizations by the end of the week. Brevard County Humane Society Director Teresa Clifton says people can help by adopting or fostering pets that are currently in shelters to make room for pets rescued from the flooding.

“We will go back a number of times if we are able to find homes for the animals here. It’s important that we place them out in the community before we bring more in.”

Clifton recommends people who are evacuating from the path of storm make plans to bring their pets along with any supplies they need like food or medicine.

The National Weather Service says some parts of North Carolina received as much as 34 inches of rain from Hurricane Florence

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP