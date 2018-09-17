Local Shelters are Finding New Homes for Pets Abandoned in Hurricane Florence Floodwaters

More than 50 pets abandoned during Hurricane Florence evacuations will be relocated to Florida by animal welfare organizations by the end of the week. Brevard County Humane Society Director Teresa Clifton says people can help by adopting or fostering pets that are currently in shelters to make room for pets rescued from the flooding.

“We will go back a number of times if we are able to find homes for the animals here. It’s important that we place them out in the community before we bring more in.”

Clifton recommends people who are evacuating from the path of storm make plans to bring their pets along with any supplies they need like food or medicine.

The National Weather Service says some parts of North Carolina received as much as 34 inches of rain from Hurricane Florence

