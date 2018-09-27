 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Local Police Chief Gets Endorsements from 12 Mayors in Orange County Sheriff Race

by (WMFE)
John Mina gets endorsed by 12 mayors. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

John Mina gets endorsed by 12 mayors. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

John Mina has been endorsed by every mayor in Orange County in his campaign for sheriff. It’s a rare show of bipartisan support before midterms. He picked up endorsements from all 12 mayor including Democrats like Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Republicans like Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.
In a statement Mina said he was honored to receive the endorsements, saying quote “in today’s world, it is rare when Democrats and Republicans agree.”
Mina’s also been endorsed by the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Mina is running as an independent, as is retired Florida Highway Patrol chief Jose “Joe” Lopez.
Lopez has been endorsed by the Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, and former Orange County sheriff Kevin Beary. Venture capitalist Darryl B. Sheppard, who’s running as a Democrat, failed to secure the endorsement of the Orange County Democratic party.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP