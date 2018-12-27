 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Local Nonprofits that Provide Counseling and Other Resources to Victims of Domestic Abuse Report Funding Cuts During Partial Government Shutdown

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The shutdown means cuts to counseling and housing the non-profits provide for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The shutdown means cuts to counseling and housing the non-profits provide for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The government shutdown is affecting funding for Central Florida non-profits that work with abuse victims.

The shutdown means cuts to counseling and housing the non-profits provide for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. Heather Wilkie is director of the Zebra Coalition. She says the shutdown has affected grant money that funds in-house counselors and legal advocates specially trained to work with the LGBTQ population.

“A transgender female, for example, may have very specific needs as compared to someone who is not LGBTQ. And it’s really important that we are understanding of that and that we’re really able to connect them to the right resources and serve their needs.”

Wilkie says the non-profit serves about 45 people a week who are victims of abuse in their current or past relationships.

Florida Council Against Sexual Violence Director Jennifer Dritt says hotlines and other mental health and advocacy services offered by more than 30 crisis centers statewide are affected.

“Smaller programs in rural areas. It’s much harder for them to fund raise. They don’t have reserves. Their services are desperately needed. It’s going to be much harder for them to continue providing services beyond a couple of weeks.”

State programs offered through the Florida Department of Children and Families will continue to function normally as their funding has already been allocated for the year. The partial federal shutdown began after a lapse in funding for departments and agencies that make up about 25 percent of the government.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP