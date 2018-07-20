Local Hospital and Church Offers Free Health Screenings and Vaccines so Students are Ready for the new School Year

Elementary through high school students can get free vaccines and health screenings at ICP Church tomorrow from 10 until 2. Florida Hospital’s Sarah Heintzelman says all the organizations participating want to make students can put their best foot forward starting the new school year.

“We’re partnered not only with ICP Church but the local Department of Health. So the DOH is coming in and doing the immunizations so anything we can do to set them up to in the best possible shape to start the school year has been taken care of.”

Parents will need to bring an original, non-expired ID and immunization records to participate. It’s estimated 6 percent of the state’s kids are uninsured.

