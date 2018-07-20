 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Local Hospital and Church Offers Free Health Screenings and Vaccines so Students are Ready for the new School Year

by (WMFE)
Hospital and church offers free health screenings and vaccines. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Elementary through high school students can get free vaccines and health screenings at ICP Church tomorrow from 10 until 2. Florida Hospital’s Sarah Heintzelman says all the organizations participating want to make students can put their best foot forward starting the new school year.

“We’re partnered not only with ICP Church but the local Department of Health. So the DOH is coming in and doing the immunizations so anything we can do to set them up to in the best possible shape to start the school year has been taken care of.”

Parents will need to bring an original, non-expired ID and immunization records to participate. It’s estimated 6 percent of the state’s kids are uninsured.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

