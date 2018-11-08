 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

From the Pages of Orlando Weekly


Local Beer Made With Florida Ingredients

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

Image: Hops grown in Florida Photo by Matt Roberts, orlandoweekly.com

What comes to mind when you imagine the aroma and flavor of a beer made with only Florida ingredients?

If your first thoughts are sunscreen and swamp water, think again. Local brewers are determined to create an all-Florida beer, and climate change, of all things, is helping the dream come true.

Barley and hops don’t do well in our tropical conditions and sandy soil. Another drawback is the length of daylight in summer – it’s actually shorter here than up north because of the angle of the earth as it tips toward the sun.

But climate change has increased drought in the Western states, where most American hops are grown. And warmer temperatures overall mean even less risk of a freeze in Florida.

Central Florida Ferns Foliage, a Zellwood nursery, has begun growing hops, and a University of Florida researcher recently grew a barley crop at a farm east of Tallahassee. Using those ingredients, Longwood’s Hourglass Brewing made a 5-gallon batch of an unnamed but very Florida beer in September.

The only not-from-Florida ingredient was the yeast, but they plan to brew another batch using naturally occurring airborne yeast – a process known as spontaneous fermentation.

Ultimately the biggest selling point for an all-local beer will be taste. Using local hops, barley, and yeast will lend a unique flavor and character – what French winemakers call terroir.

So maybe it’s true – every cloud has a silver lining.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP