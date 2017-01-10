 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Live Fact Checking: President Obama Farewell Address

by (WMFE)

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating President Obama’s farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, scheduled to begin at 9 pm. The team will be adding fact-checks and background to Obama’s comments as he gives them. We’ll be watching in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.
*Note: This page will update automatically as the event proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

