Live Fact Checking: President Elect Trump News Conference

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, expected at 11 am on Wednesday. We will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

*Note: This page will update automatically as the event proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

Loading…