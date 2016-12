If you’re the type of person who started decorating for the holidays right after the last trick-or- treater went night- night… Then this weekend of Holiday events is just for you.

Light Up Volusia Concert & Tree Lighting is happening Saturday evening beginning at 7 at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell. There will be Food, beer and soft drinks Chairs will be available to rent. They are asking people not to bring coolers.

The Messiah Choral Society’s 43rd Annual Performance of Handel’s “Messiah” is taking place Sunday afternoon at 3 at the Bob Carr Performing Arts Center. Conducted by Dr. John Sinclair, the performance features the “Hallelujah Chorus” along with many other familiar masterworks performed by a 120 plus member choir, professional orchestra and soloists. For more information visit – messiahchoralsociety.org

And finally,

Christmas at the  is happening at the Harry P. Lue Gardens. If you want a bit of self-loathing over your own decorating skills… you can be inspired by this 11-room estate that will be adorned with holiday trimmings, Christmas trees and unique decorations. Special classes will be offered on how to make some of the amazing holiday decorations yourself, so no more Charlie Brown Trees. Check out their website leugardens.org for classes and tours.

And as always # Orlando is Wonderful