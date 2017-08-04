 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


LEGOs And Laughing Gas: Private Company Scores DARPA Contract For New Rocket Engine

by (WMFE)

A hot-fire test of Rocket Crafter's hybrid engine. Photo: RCI

A central Florida rocket company received over $500,000 from the Department of Defense to develop and test a new rocket engine.

The DoD’s experimental research arm, DARPA,is interested in a rocket engine in development from private space company Rocket Crafters.

The Titusville based company is working on a hybrid rocket engine that uses both solid and liquid fuel. Parts of the engine are fabricated using 3D printers.

Rocket Crafter’s CEO and former NASA Astronaut Sid Gutierrez said the engine is safer and more reliable than traditional engines.

He says that dependability also lowers the cost of the rocket.“DARAP is very interested in our engine because it offers them to do some things at a much lower cost”

The company uses Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) for its solid fuel cells — that’s the same material used to make LEGO bricks. It also uses nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, as an oxidizer.

The $542,600 contract will pay for the development of the 8 foot long 10 inch diameter engine, as well as a test stand to measure it’s power. “We will actually be testing it at a location in Cocoa, and we’ll be building the fuel grain itself down on Florida’s Space coast as well,” said Gutierrez.

DARPA asked Rocket Crafters to demonstrate the enginge can provide 500 poinds of thrust, as well as the ability to throttle up and down. Gutierrez expects to demonstrate the engines abilities to meet those requirements later this year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP