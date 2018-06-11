 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Legal Hotline For Hurricane Victims To Close

Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA

Floridians who were affected by Hurricane Irma and need legal advice have until the end of the week to call a free hotline.

The toll-free hotline refers callers to lawyers from the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division.

FEMA says English and Spanish speaking lawyers are available, and since Irma made landfall last September, 425 lawyers have volunteered their time, providing free advice to more than 2,000 people.

Attorneys can answer questions about things like landlord -tenant or foreclosure issues, home repair contracts and contractors, and filing life, medical and property insurance claims.

They can’t offer advice on cased where fees are paid from a settlement or award from court.

The hotline closes on Friday June 15th. Until then Floridians affected by Irma who need legal advice can call 866-550-2929


