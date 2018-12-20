 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Lawsuit Links Stanton Coal Plants With Pediatric Cancer

by (WMFE)

Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green

The Orlando Utilities Commission is facing a lawsuit linking its Stanton Energy Center with what the suit describes as a high rate of pediatric cancer in the area.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 residents of Avalon Park, Eastwood, Stoneybrook and other communities neighboring Stanton Energy Center.

The lawsuit alleges the center’s two coal plants have contaminated the residents’ homes with carcinogenic toxins. Attorney Ted Leopold says children especially are at risk.

“There are two very rare types of cancers that are in the range of three to nine times greater within this particular area than anywhere else in the Orlando area or even the country actually.”

OUC says its Stanton Energy Center meets all requirements. The suit also names Lennar Corporation and Avalon Park Group Management. Neither had immediate comment.

 


