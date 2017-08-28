 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Lawmaker Pushing Again To Outlaw Sanctuary Policies In Florida

by Kate Payne (WFSU)

A Florida lawmaker is once again trying to outlaw sanctuary policies in the state.

Republican Representative Larry Metz of Groveland wants to ensure local law enforcement are cooperating with federal immigration authorities. His bill would create new penalties for municipalities that do provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

“If a citizen is either injured or killed by an illegal alien whose access to that victim was made possible by a sanctuary policy,” said Metz, “then that jurisdiction could be held liable by the person or the estate of the person as a result.”

The House approved Metz’s bill last session, but it never got a hearing in the Senate.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP