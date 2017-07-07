 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Launching NASA’s Next Big Rocket

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

An aerial view of Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In view in the background is the Vehicle Assembly Building and the mobile launcher. Photo: NASA/Bill White

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

NASA is in the process of developing a rocket system that will take humans past low-earth orbit and into deep space.

Astronauts will explore places like cis-lunar space, or maybe even Mars, from the safety of the Orion space capsule. To blast that piece of hardware into space, NASA is building the Space Launch System.

That huge rocket will launch an uncrewed capsule on a trip around the moon sometime in 2019 and that mission starts from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP