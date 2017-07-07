Launching NASA’s Next Big Rocket

NASA is in the process of developing a rocket system that will take humans past low-earth orbit and into deep space.

Astronauts will explore places like cis-lunar space, or maybe even Mars, from the safety of the Orion space capsule. To blast that piece of hardware into space, NASA is building the Space Launch System.

That huge rocket will launch an uncrewed capsule on a trip around the moon sometime in 2019 and that mission starts from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B.