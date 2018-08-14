 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Latinos Could Decide Elections in Florida, says Hispanic Federation

by (WMFE)
Latino voters could decide the next election, if parties can get their voting bases to consolidate the vote. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida Latinos are ready to turn out and vote in elections this year.

That’s according to a survey of 400 Latinos statewide, in which 78 percent said the current situation in the US has made them more likely to vote in more elections.

President of the advocacy organization Hispanic Federation Jose Calderon says women especially are ready to go to the polls.

“85 percent of Puerto Rican woman said that they were more likely to vote this year because of what’s happening across the county. And Puerto Rican men weren’t far behind with 76 percent. And it speaks a lot to the work community organizations are doing around voter education, registration and mobilization overall.”

In a match-up between Democratic Senator Bill Nelson and his Republican challenger, Governor Rick Scott, 45 percent of women surveyed said they would vote for Nelson, 42 percent for Scott, and 13 percent were undecided.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


