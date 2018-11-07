 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Latinos Celebrate Voter Outreach

by (WMFE)
Outreach groups pose for a voter.

Voter registration groups celebrated on Tuesday after an outreach effort that registered nearly 40,000 Hispanic voters and canvassed to 125,000 homes across Central Florida. Poll numbers came in while canvassers danced in the sneakers they’d worn while door-knocking.

Mi Familia Vota Florida Director Nancy Batista said no matter the results a party is due. “Well today is more of a celebration for our canvassers for our leads. We want to celebrate the work they have done. Without them we would not have been able to celebrate the work they have done.”

Most of the people on the dance floor at Simon Parrilla Bar & Grill could not vote due to their immigration status.

Volunteers  spent early voting week and Election Day driving people to the polls from five in the morning to seven at night.

 


