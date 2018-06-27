 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Latest on Kevin Valencia, the OPD Officer Shot in this Month’s Hostage Crisis

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Officer Kevin Valencia is being transferred to a rehab center tomorrow. Photo: Orlando Police Department

The Orlando police officer shot in the head during a stand-off that left four children dead will be transferred tomorrow to the Shepherd Center in Georgia for rehabilitation.

Kevin Valencia remains in a coma but is responsive. Deputy Police Chief Orlando Rolon says the community’s support has been palpable.

“It is this type of kindness in the Central Florida community that makes the central Florida community known for what it is. A community that likes to give and take care of its people. It reminds us of how proud we are to serve the citizens of Orlando.”

Four children were killed in the stand-off ages 12 to 1. The gunman eventually turned the gun on himself.

The Orlando City Heroes Foundation is raising funds for his family’s short- and long-term expenses on his GoFundMe page.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Danielle Prieur

