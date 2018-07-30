Last Day To Register To Vote In Florida Primary

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Florida for the August primary election if you aren’t already registered. Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel said you have to act now if you want to claim or switch political parties.

“Today is the deadline if you want to vote in one political party’s primary and you’re not a member of that party yet, today is the deadline. You have to be a member by today,” said Ertel.

He said Seminole County has seen a slight uptick in voters who had a previous address in Puerto Rico and moved here. Orange and Osecola counties are expected to have higher numbers of newly-arrived Puerto Rican voters.

If you have moved within the state – you can update your address all the way up until you cast a ballot. Floridians can register to vote online.

This year Floridians will vote for governor, U.S. senator and several local leaders. In central Florida that includes Orange County mayor and sheriff and various school board candidates.

More information on registering or updating a registration here: https://registertovoteflorida.gov