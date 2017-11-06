Last Chance To Help Decide Local Races

Tuesday is Election Day. We take a look at what’s happening with local races across central Florida.

Orlando residents will vote for city commissioners for Districts one, three and five. The most crowded race is for District Five which includes Parramore. Seven candidates are vying for that seat. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote plus one vote, there will be a runoff.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said it’s too late to mail in ballots.

“A post mark does not count; any ballot received on Wednesday or later will not be counted in this election,” said Cowles.

Cowles said at this point you can take your mail-in ballot to the elections office on Kaley Street. Or you can take it to your polling place and exchange it for a regular ballot.

He expects an overall turnout of 13 percent.

In Seminole County, the cities of Longwood and Oviedo have races on the ballot. In Oviedo, people are voting for mayor and a council seat. Longwood has three commission seats up for grabs.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel said turnout is typically low in these local elections.

“I think the key is that folks can know that in this election, which is so vital for so many things that impact their lives, from taxes to the roads to public safety, that the turnout is going to be so low that there’s not going to be any lines to vote. You’re going to be able to walk in, cast your ballot, make a difference, have your voice heard, walk out and get on with your day very quickly,” said Ertel.

Ertel said if 10 to 15 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot that would be considered “high” turnout.

In Volusia County, residents in Lake Helen are voting on the mayor’s seat and one commission seat. Last week 15 people voted early from that city of about 2,500 voters.

Local elections don’t bring out voters like presidential elections so long lines are not expected.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.