Last Central Florida Emergency Food Benefits Site Closing Today

Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA

Central Florida residents affected by Hurricane Irma have one more chance to apply for emergency food benefits.

David Ocasio, a Public Information Officer for the Department of Children and Families, said people who qualify for disaster supplemental nutrition assistance or SNAP benefits and were affected by the hurricane can come to the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

“It does not matter if you live in another county,” said Ocasio.

“Because this is our last site in Central Florida, you will be serviced.”

DCF has distributed more than $1.2 billion in federal food assistance since Hurricane Irma rolled through the state in September.

“It was colossal and a large number of individuals who were affected by Hurricane Irma and that did need assistance and so we were very happy to provide that assistance and just help them out for that two months of benefits that they would be getting,” said Ocasio.

Ocasio says people should apply online at the DCF website before they show up. The Florida Horse Park site closes at 6 p.m. tonight.

Sites will also open in Miami Dade, Pasco and Broward Counties next week..


Matthew Peddie

