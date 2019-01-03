 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Lake County Prepares To Break Ground On New No-Kill Shelter

by (WMFE)
A rendering of the new Lake County Animal Shelter. via Lake County County Commissioners

Lake County is preparing to break ground on a new $7.8 million animal shelter. It’s a part of the county’s no-kill status.

The county wants to see nearly all of its animal adopted, not euthanized. That means it will need more space to hold animals as they await adoptions.

Construction on a new 31,000 square foot no-kill animal shelter in Tavares starts later this month.

This new building will have an open-air cat porch or catio, a dog viewing site, and an area where potential pet owners can get better acquainted with an animal.

Whitney Bolyston, Lake County Animal Shelter Director, said the shelter ended last year at a 95 percent live release rate, which is slightly higher than 2017 when they first opened.

“We have been very successful in achieving live outcomes for the pets in our care. However, the challenges that we face in our current facility are extreme. So, we’re really looking forward to a new building where we can have a safer environment,” Bolyston said.

She said they’re committed to saving every life that they can.

“It’s really rewarding. It’s an amazing thing to see and we hope that other communities can follow suit in our area and recognize that it’s entirely possible and achievable to have a no-kill region,” Bolyston said.

Boylston said the new facility will aid in overcrowding issues and is being funded by the county’s penny sales tax.

The new Lake County animal shelter is expected to open by the end of this year.


