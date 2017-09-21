 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Lake County Animal Shelter At Critical Capacity After Irma

by (WMFE)

Puppies born at the Lake County Animal Shelter after Hurricane Irma will soon be up for adoption. Photo: Lake County Animal Shelter / Facebook

The Lake County Animal Shelter is at critical capacity after Hurricane Irma. At last check, the shelter had 175 dogs and hundreds of cats. Many are from owners’ homes that are now unlivable due to damage from the storm.

Shelter Manager Whitney Boylston says before the storm there were about 100 dogs up for adoption.

“We’re always seeking foster families,” said Boylston.

She says most of the animals are strays and the shelter works to reunite those families.  The shelter utilizes volunteer “pet detectives” to scour social media to help reunited pets and owners.

“These people are so dedicated to reuniting the pets that they’re able to put those people together or direct those people to the shelter so they’re able to reclaim their pet.”

Lake County Animal Shelter is working towards becoming a no-kill community, meaning more than 90 percent of the animals are adopted or reunited rather than euthanized.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP