Labor Secretary Acosta To Visit Central Florida

The U.S. Labor Secretary is scheduled to be in central Florida on Friday.

Alexander Acosta will visit Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland.

He’ll meet with university officials to talk about SunTrax, a transportation testing facility developed in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Acosta will also check out some of the science projects students are working on, like researching the effects of sound on Zika-infected mosquitos.

He’ll speak later in the day in Orlando at the annual conference of the National Federation of the Blind.

Acosta is expected to talk about disability in the modern workforce.


