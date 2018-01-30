 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Lab-bred Mosquitoes To Fly Near Miami To Help Combat Zika 

by Associated Press (AP)

The aedes aegypti mosquito is known to spread Zika virus, and is found in Florida.

MIAMI (AP) — Thousands of bacteria-infected mosquitoes will be flying near Miami to test a new way to suppress insect populations that carry Zika and other viruses.

According to a statement from the Kentucky-based company MosquitoMate, the first mosquitoes will be released in the city of South Miami. The test is in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division.

MosquitoMate infects male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria. Any offspring produced when the lab-bred mosquitoes mate with wild female mosquitoes won’t survive to adulthood.

Male mosquitoes don’t bite, and Wolbachia isn’t harmful to humans.

A similar trial began near Key West last spring. Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the Florida Keys interrupted the final weeks of monitoring for that trial. The results are still pending


