Local News


KSC Visitor Complex Rocket Garden To Get Delta II Rocket

by (WMFE)

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket is seen as it launches with the NASA Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) onboard, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The ICESat-2 mission will measure the changing height of Earth's ice. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

A United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket will take up residence at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Rocket Garden. ULA announced Saturday the Delta II will join the line-up of historic rockets.

The Delta II rocket has been used by NASA, the US military and commercial clients for 30 years.

The final Delta II blasted off last Saturday from Vandenberg air force base in California, launching NASA’s ICESat-2 mission, a satellite that will measure changes in the earth’s glaciers, sea ice and forests.

The first Delta II lifted off on Valentine’s Day 1989, delivering the first GPS satellite into orbit.

Delta II rockets have launched the moon-orbiting GRAIL spacecraft, the planet hunting Kepler spacecraft, and missions to Mars as well as GPS, commercial imaging and communications satellites.

ULA president Tory Bruno says although the program has ended, displaying the Delta II at KSC’s visitor complex will keep the story of the rocket in “the hearts and minds” of the public.


