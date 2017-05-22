 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


KPMG Starts Construction On Orlando Training Center The Size Of Buckingham Palace

by (WMFE)

﻿Slideshow: ﻿KPMG starts work today on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace in Orlando.

Construction on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace begins Monday in Orlando.

KPMGis a tax and audit consulting firm, considered one of the big players alongside Deloitte. The company landed $3.8 million in tax breaks to come to Florida.

In return, the company plans to bring 88 high-paying jobs to Lake Nona, and 48,000 company workers for training every year. The building will cost $430 million dollars to build, and is expected to be open for business in late 2019.

Central Florida is becoming a bit of a hub for consulting companies like KPMG. Deloitte recently brought 1,000 jobs to the Lake Mary area. See below for a list of building stats from KPMG:

  • 55-acre campus will be built in 14-square-mile community of Lake Nona in the City of Orlando
  • Expected to be completed in late 2019
  • Meeting and learning spaces with flexibility to accommodate 1,000 attendees A KPMG museum that will showcase KPMG’s heritage, values and purpose-led culture
  • An Innovation Center, designed for team creativity and collaboration as well as client interaction
  • The facility will feature 800 single-occupancy rooms
  • Multiple dining options: casual eating, coffee and wine bar and pub-like venue
  • Recreational amenities including a fitness facility, hiking and biking paths, a softball field and a volleyball course

