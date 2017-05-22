KPMG Starts Construction On Orlando Training Center The Size Of Buckingham Palace
Construction on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace begins Monday in Orlando.
KPMGis a tax and audit consulting firm, considered one of the big players alongside Deloitte. The company landed $3.8 million in tax breaks to come to Florida.
In return, the company plans to bring 88 high-paying jobs to Lake Nona, and 48,000 company workers for training every year. The building will cost $430 million dollars to build, and is expected to be open for business in late 2019.
Central Florida is becoming a bit of a hub for consulting companies like KPMG. Deloitte recently brought 1,000 jobs to the Lake Mary area. See below for a list of building stats from KPMG:
- 55-acre campus will be built in 14-square-mile community of Lake Nona in the City of Orlando
- Expected to be completed in late 2019
- Meeting and learning spaces with flexibility to accommodate 1,000 attendees A KPMG museum that will showcase KPMG’s heritage, values and purpose-led culture
- An Innovation Center, designed for team creativity and collaboration as well as client interaction
- The facility will feature 800 single-occupancy rooms
- Multiple dining options: casual eating, coffee and wine bar and pub-like venue
- Recreational amenities including a fitness facility, hiking and biking paths, a softball field and a volleyball course
