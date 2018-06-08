 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Kissimmee Pride Fest Kicks Off Saturday

Kissimmee hosts its second annual PrideFest this Saturday. The event is a celebration of  Osceola County’s diverse LGBTQ communities.

Kissimmee public affairs officer Melissa Zayas-Moreno said the event features live music, entertainment and advocacy and support organizations, like the LGBT+ Center Orlando.

“They’re our advocacy partner, and then again this is something very positive because their plan is to extend their services to the county,” said Zayas-Moreno.

The Center is scheduled to open a second location in Kissimmee at the end of August. Zayas-Moreno said the city proclaimed Saturday June 9th PrideFest Kissimmee day.

“During Tuesday’s city commission meeting a proclamation was given to George Wallace, the executive director of the Center Orlando, proclaiming Saturday June 9th 2018 as PrideFest Kissimmee day,” said Zayas-Moreno.

“And that is to recognize the ongoing contributions of the LGBT community to the city of Kissimmee.”

PrideFest kicks off at noon on Saturday at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

