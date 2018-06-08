Kissimmee Pride Fest Kicks Off Saturday

Kissimmee hosts its second annual PrideFest this Saturday. The event is a celebration of Osceola County’s diverse LGBTQ communities.

Kissimmee public affairs officer Melissa Zayas-Moreno said the event features live music, entertainment and advocacy and support organizations, like the LGBT+ Center Orlando.

“They’re our advocacy partner, and then again this is something very positive because their plan is to extend their services to the county,” said Zayas-Moreno.

The Center is scheduled to open a second location in Kissimmee at the end of August. Zayas-Moreno said the city proclaimed Saturday June 9th PrideFest Kissimmee day.

“During Tuesday’s city commission meeting a proclamation was given to George Wallace, the executive director of the Center Orlando, proclaiming Saturday June 9th 2018 as PrideFest Kissimmee day,” said Zayas-Moreno.

“And that is to recognize the ongoing contributions of the LGBT community to the city of Kissimmee.”

PrideFest kicks off at noon on Saturday at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.