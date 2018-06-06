 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WE DID IT!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Kissimmee Incentive Program Brings Aerospace Jobs

by (WMFE)

Kissimmee Gateway Airport. Photo: City of Kissimmee

The City of Kissimmee wants to attract more aerospace jobs with a new incentives program.

The goal of the city’s Aerospace Advancement Initiative is to bring smaller to mid-sized aerospace companies to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

The city commission approved incentives like a ten thousand dollar “hire local” grant, rebates for building safety or ADA upgrades, and grants for new equipment.

“The goal is obviously job creation and to diversify the economic base of the city,” said Terry Lloyd, the airport’s Director of Aviation. “Kissimmee is a community for a lot of people that work in the theme park attractions. So we’re trying to create some different types of jobs, jobs with higher wages.”

The first company to take advantage of the program, Know 2 Systems, is moving its headquarters and thirteen employees to the Kissimmee Airport in about a year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP