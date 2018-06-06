Kissimmee Incentive Program Brings Aerospace Jobs

The City of Kissimmee wants to attract more aerospace jobs with a new incentives program.

The goal of the city’s Aerospace Advancement Initiative is to bring smaller to mid-sized aerospace companies to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

The city commission approved incentives like a ten thousand dollar “hire local” grant, rebates for building safety or ADA upgrades, and grants for new equipment.

“The goal is obviously job creation and to diversify the economic base of the city,” said Terry Lloyd, the airport’s Director of Aviation. “Kissimmee is a community for a lot of people that work in the theme park attractions. So we’re trying to create some different types of jobs, jobs with higher wages.”

The first company to take advantage of the program, Know 2 Systems, is moving its headquarters and thirteen employees to the Kissimmee Airport in about a year.