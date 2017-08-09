 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


KISS Icons Talk About Supporting Veterans, Live Music And More

by (WMFE)
Photo by Crystal Chavez.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS are in town to host a tribute and fundraiser for local veterans.

The pair met with vets and active military at a lunch Wednesday at their Rock & Brews restaurant in Oveido.

There’s a private fundraiser Wednesday night to benefit Fisher House Orlando– an organization that support service members and their families.

WMFE caught up with Simmons and Stanley to talk about this initiative, live music and music marketing. Listen to the interview in the audio player above.


