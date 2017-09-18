 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Keeping An Eye On The Rising St. Johns River

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy the University of North Florida

The St. Johns Riverkeeper says she’s seeing record setting flooding along the river in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The St. Johns River flows northward winding through nearly a dozen counties.

In Brevard County, the river is causing moderate flooding to streets in Rockledge, Cocoa and in the Titusville area.

“We’re hoping as long as it doesn’t rain for long periods of time, it will give that water some amount of time to recede,” said Brevard County spokesman Don Walker.

There are flood warnings for the middle basin in the Sanford, DeLand area and in Astor, said St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman.

“And it’s going to take a while to clear out,” she said. “The river is such a slow-moving, flat, lazy river that those sections could see moderate flooding throughout the week.”

The National Weather Service reports water levels at Lake Harney on Monday are at two feet over the flood stage.


Catherine Welch

