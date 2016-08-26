 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Just A Hop, Skip And A Parsec Away

by (WMFE)
An artist’s impression of the planet Proxima b. Photo: ESO

You’ve probably already heard by now, but scientists just discovered an exoplanet that might be like Earth. It’s pretty close, too — only about a parsec, or 4 light years away. Observers discovered it by noticing a wobble in the star Proxima Centari. That wobble was from the tug of this exoplanet.

Now, it’s time to verify the results. Joseph Harrington is a planetary scientist in the Department of Physics at the University of Central Florida. He’s going to try and spot evidence of the planet using telescopes in space. He talks to host Brendan Byrne about the work  and what a discovery of this magnitude means for astronomy.


Brendan Byrne

