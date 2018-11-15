 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Judge Throws Out Lawsuit Brought By Pulse Survivors, Victims’ Families

by (WMFE)

United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Photo: Brendan Byrne

A federal judge has thrown out two lawsuit filed by more than 50 survivors and victims’ families in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The civil lawsuit alleged the city of Orlando, police officers and an off-duty officer didn’t do enough to stop the shooter, and that the city failed to provide adequate training for its officers.

Judge Paul Byron ruled the off-duty officer’s actions didn’t rise to the level of quote “egregious behavior.” He also ruled the plaintiffs failed to make a plausible claim against the city.

The plaintiff’s attorney Solomon Radner disagrees. “We are exploring all of our options for ensuring that those individuals get their day in court, including appealing Judge Byron’s decision.”

The Orlando Police Department says the judgment reaffirms that the suit was without merit. “Our first responders are committed to the safety of this community, and they stand ready to protect and serve,” the department said in a statement.

The plaintiffs were seeking monetary damages and asked for a jury trial.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP