Local News


Judge: Teenager accused of killing mom will remain in jail

by Associated Press (AP)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old Florida teen remains locked up after investigators say he strangled his mother following an argument over bad grades.

On Sunday, Volusia County Judge Angela Dempsey said the teen will face a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger, who was found buried under a nearby church’s fire pit.

Two 17-year-olds who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said helped the boy conceal the crime were released Sunday into home detention, where they’ll wear ankle monitors.

Public Defender Larry Powers is representing the 15-year-old. He told the Daytona Beach News-Journal he agreed with the judge’s decision that probable cause existed to detain his client on a murder charge.

Assistant State Attorney Tammy Jacques says prosecutors are deciding whether to try him as an adult.


