 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Judge Strips Groveland Mayor Of Power Following Lawsuit

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of StockMonkeys.com

The city of Groveland is barred from recognizing George Rosario as mayor. A circuit court judge issued a temporary injunction against the newly-elected central Florida mayor.

This follows a lawsuit filed by Rosario’s opponent Glen Wilson. Wilson’s Attorney, Derek Schroth, said Rosario is ineligible to hold public office in Florida.

“We produced certified records from Pennsylvania that Rosario was a convicted felon for selling about an ounce of cocaine to an undercover police officer back in 1987,” said Schroth.

Wilson also filed a complaint with the U.S. attorney saying Rosario lied during the campaign about having a Purple Heart. The U.S. attorney has forwarded that complaint to the FBI.

If the city council votes to remove Rosario from office, Groveland’s vice-mayor would then step in … followed by an election for her seat.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP