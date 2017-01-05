Judge Strips Groveland Mayor Of Power Following Lawsuit

The city of Groveland is barred from recognizing George Rosario as mayor. A circuit court judge issued a temporary injunction against the newly-elected central Florida mayor.

This follows a lawsuit filed by Rosario’s opponent Glen Wilson. Wilson’s Attorney, Derek Schroth, said Rosario is ineligible to hold public office in Florida.

“We produced certified records from Pennsylvania that Rosario was a convicted felon for selling about an ounce of cocaine to an undercover police officer back in 1987,” said Schroth.

Wilson also filed a complaint with the U.S. attorney saying Rosario lied during the campaign about having a Purple Heart. The U.S. attorney has forwarded that complaint to the FBI.

If the city council votes to remove Rosario from office, Groveland’s vice-mayor would then step in … followed by an election for her seat.