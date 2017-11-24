John Morgan says he won’t run for governor. The Orlando attorney made the announcement on twitter today .

“Spent all of Thanksgiving with my whole family,” Morgan wrote.

“While it’s amazing to be leading the polls for Governor without being a candidate I can’t muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination.”

In a separate tweet, Morgan wrote that he’ll register as an independent and “vote for the lesser of two evils.” He says if he ever ran it would be as an independent.

Morgan was seen as a potential gubernatorial candidate on the Democratic ticket since November last year when he published an article on Medium outlining what he thinks the next governor of Florida should do.

Democratic candidates include former US representative Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine and Orlando Businessman Chris King.

The Republican primary includes Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam and State Senator Jack Latvala.