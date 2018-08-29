 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Jerry Demings Elected Mayor of Orange County

by (WMFE)

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Jerry Demings will be the next Orange County Mayor.

Sheriff Demings beat challengers Rob Panepinto and County Commissioner Pete Clark to win the election.

Demings thanked his supporters and the voters of Orange County in an election night party speech.

“My victory tonight speaks volumes about just how this community has come,” said Demings.

“The son of a maid and a taxicab driver has been elected.”

In other races, Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs won the race for school board chair. And former Orange and Osceola County state attorney Jeff Ashton was elected circuit judge.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

