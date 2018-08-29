Jerry Demings Elected Mayor of Orange County

Jerry Demings will be the next Orange County Mayor.

Sheriff Demings beat challengers Rob Panepinto and County Commissioner Pete Clark to win the election.

Demings thanked his supporters and the voters of Orange County in an election night party speech.

“My victory tonight speaks volumes about just how this community has come,” said Demings.

“The son of a maid and a taxicab driver has been elected.”

In other races, Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs won the race for school board chair. And former Orange and Osceola County state attorney Jeff Ashton was elected circuit judge.