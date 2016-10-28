 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


James Webb Is Seein’ Red

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Senior Scientist John Mathis and James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/JPL

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

We’re about to see things in the universe never before seen. The James Webb Space Telescope is huge and it’s going to give us a peek at things from a perspective we haven’t seen before.

The Webb as the call it will look at objects in the universe unfiltered by our atmosphere and by using infrared sensors. We’re going to be able to see through clouds of gas and dust and look at stars that have gone undiscovered.

The telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It’s being assembled now  with a launch scheduled in 2018.

Watching over that development effort is NASA’s John Mather. He joins us via skype from the Goddard Spaceflight Center in Maryland.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP